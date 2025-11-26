15:46
Book by Kazakhstan’s President about his father presented in Osh city

Presentation of a book by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev A Word About My Father translated into Kyrgyz, took place in Osh city. The Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan reported.

The book is dedicated to Kemel Tokayev — an outstanding writer, public figure, and founder of the detective genre in Kazakh literature, whose work focused on serving the homeland.

In her speech, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva emphasized that the trusting and friendly relationship between the presidents of the two countries gives new momentum not only to political and economic cooperation but also to cultural and humanitarian ties.

She noted that presenting President Tokayev’s deeply meaningful book in the Kyrgyz language is a significant step, elevating the literary connections between the two nations to a qualitatively new level.

The book centers on the life of Kemel Tokayev, a war-time writer whose biography was closely intertwined with the fate of the Kazakh people, who endured the most severe trials of the 20th century. It reflects the tragedies of the war years, the post-war period of recovery, and contemplations on human dignity and honesty.
