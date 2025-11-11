Viktor Kozodoy's book "Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz" presented in Bishkek

Viktor Kozodoy’s book Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz was presented in Bishkek, the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.

State Secretary Marat Imankulov noted that the book represents more than just academic research, but an act of cultural revival and profound respect for the historical heritage of the Kyrgyz people. He stated that Professor Kozodoy’s scholarly work serves as a strong bridge between the Kyrgyz and Russian scientific schools, and that true science unites peoples.

«We are witnessing how, through the efforts of an outstanding Russian scholar, pages are being rediscovered from the depths of time, revealing the origins of Kyrgyz statehood, spirituality, and identity. This book is an act of respect for the memory of our ancestors, whose legacy shaped a civilization capable of transcending space and time,» Marat Imankulov said.

On behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, Viktor Kozodoy was presented with a commemorative gift in recognition of his contribution to the study of the history of the Kyrgyz people and the strengthening of humanitarian ties between the countries.