Viktor Kozodoy's book "Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz" presented in Bishkek

Viktor Kozodoy’s book Civilization of the Siberian Kyrgyz was presented in Bishkek, the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan reported.
«We are witnessing how, through the efforts of an outstanding Russian scholar, pages are being rediscovered from the depths of time, revealing the origins of Kyrgyz statehood, spirituality, and identity. This book is an act of respect for the memory of our ancestors, whose legacy shaped a civilization capable of transcending space and time,» Marat Imankulov said.
On behalf of President Sadyr Japarov, Viktor Kozodoy was presented with a commemorative gift in recognition of his contribution to the study of the history of the Kyrgyz people and the strengthening of humanitarian ties between the countries.