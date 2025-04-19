21:24
Sultan Rayev's novel "Zhanzhaza" in Kazakh to be presented in Astana

Sultan Rayev’s novel «Zhanzhaza» in Kazakh will be presented in Astana. The organizers of Astana Eurasian Book Fair — 2025 reported.

According to them, the exhibition is held every two years.

«The best books from more than 50 publishing houses will take part in it this year. The exhibition will include a presentation of Sultan Rayev’s novel «Zhanzhaza», published in Kazakh. This is the second edition of the novel in Kazakhstan, the first was published in 2020,» the statement says.

The novel was also published in Bishkek, London, Astana, Budapest, Ankara, Istanbul and Baku. It can be purchased on several world-famous platforms.
link: https://24.kg/english/326644/
views: 240
