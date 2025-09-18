Book "Kyrgyz" to be presented in French in Paris

UNESCO headquarters in Paris will host the opening of the first international conference «Chingiz Aitmatov and UNESCO: Joint Heritage That Unites the World» on September 19. As part of the forum, the book Kyrgyz will be presented.

The author is Kanybek Imanaliev, Chairman of the National Writers’ Union of Kyrgyzstan. The book has already been translated into ten languages, including French, Russian, English, German, Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Farsi.

Kyrgyz contains information about traditions and spiritual culture, folklore, genealogy, prominent historical figures, founders of the Kyrgyz Khaganate, as well as national spiritual values and applied arts. A separate section is dedicated to Kyrgyzstan’s unique nature—its landscapes, flora, and fauna.

The international conference is organized by the Permanent Delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to UNESCO in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The book presentation will be a key part of the program, aimed at drawing global attention to Kyrgyzstan’s rich historical and cultural heritage.