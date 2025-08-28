“Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov held in Bishkek

A presentation of the book «Aksakal», dedicated to the research and creative work of renowned archaeologist Orozbek Shabdanov, was held in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by prominent historians, poets, public figures, scholars, and literature enthusiasts. Orozbek Shabdanov was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his significant contribution to the study of historical heritage.

On Shabdanov’s initiative, the first archaeological excavations in Korgon-Zhar area were carried out in 2025, which confirmed the presence of a culture dating back to the 2nd millennium BC.

«This discovery entered history as a landmark event, opening a new page on Kyrgyzstan’s archaeological map. The book «Aksakal», dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Orozbek Shabdanov, was written by Kuttumedin Bazarkulov. It describes historical, cultural, and social events spanning a century, as well as the enduring connections of heritage,» the statement says.