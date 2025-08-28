13:31
USD 87.35
EUR 101.23
RUB 1.08
English

“Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov held in Bishkek

A presentation of the book «Aksakal», dedicated to the research and creative work of renowned archaeologist Orozbek Shabdanov, was held in Bishkek. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event was attended by prominent historians, poets, public figures, scholars, and literature enthusiasts. Orozbek Shabdanov was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his significant contribution to the study of historical heritage.

On Shabdanov’s initiative, the first archaeological excavations in Korgon-Zhar area were carried out in 2025, which confirmed the presence of a culture dating back to the 2nd millennium BC.

«This discovery entered history as a landmark event, opening a new page on Kyrgyzstan’s archaeological map. The book «Aksakal», dedicated to the 90th anniversary of Orozbek Shabdanov, was written by Kuttumedin Bazarkulov. It describes historical, cultural, and social events spanning a century, as well as the enduring connections of heritage,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/341304/
views: 108
Print
Related
Collection of poems by Alykul Osmonov presented in Moscow
Sultan Rayev's novel "Zhanzhaza" in Kazakh to be presented in Astana
Tourist book "Why Kyrgyzstan?" in Korean language presented in Seoul
President's book to be handed over to research institutes, Academy of Sciences
Nursultan Nazarbayev writes book and admits that he has second wife
Book about harassment in public transport published in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile literacy training manual
Poems by Hungarian poet Sandor Petofi translated into Kyrgyz
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to write book about servicemen killed in Batken
Sadyr Japarov's book "10 Years in Politics" translated into Turkish
Popular
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription
Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek Personal exhibition of Nurbek Zholbunov to open in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment Kyrgyzstan introduces new standards in medical and social disability assessment
Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs Southern part of Chui/Kurmanjan Datka intersection opened after repairs
28 August, Thursday
12:59
“Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov held in Bishkek “Aksakal” book presentation about Orozbek Shabdanov he...
12:46
Kyrgyzstan to host AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers: Match schedule
12:35
Equipment for regional cardiology centers purchased in Kyrgyzstan
12:24
Kyrgyzstan to modernize school and kindergarten meals
12:00
Kurmanjan Datka Street in Osh city opened for traffic