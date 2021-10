A fire broke out on the territory of Royal Beach resort in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«Information about fire at a resort, located in Chok-Tal village, Issyk-Kul region, was received at 3.55. Three fire brigades were involved in the fire extinguishing. It was brought under control at 4.52 and was completely extinguished at 6.35,» the ministry reported.

As a result, 20 square meters of the warehouse’s roof, construction materials and auto parts burned down. The cause of the fire is being investigated. There are no casualties.