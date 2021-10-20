18:06
Emergency Situations to buy 60 fully equipped fire trucks

At least 60 specialized vehicles will replenish the Fire Service fleet. The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Kalys Akhmetov announced at a press conference.

According to him, the vehicles will be fully equipped with the necessary means for fire extinguishing.

«We buy the transport with the support of the World Bank. It will be delivered until the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2022. We think that specialized vehicles will facilitate the work of firefighters,» Kalys Akhmetov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/211052/
