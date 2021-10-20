More than a dozen gas stations closed in southern Kyrgyzstan

More than a dozen gas stations have been closed in Jalal-Abad, Osh and Batken regions of Kyrgyzstan. Readers told 24.kg news agency.

Seven gas stations do not work in Jalal-Abad and Mailuu-Suu cities, as well as in Boston, Rakhmanzhan, Bazar-Korgon, Yntymak, Suzak, Barpy villages in Jalal- Abad region. Readers of 24.kg news agency report that some gas stations in Osh city, Osh and Batken regions also stopped working.

«We asked what was happening, and the gas stations owners said that they closed the gas stations because of unprofitability. At the same time, many of them have recently been renovated. Will we have the same situation as it was in the summer and early autumn in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan? Gas stations were closed there too, but due to lack of fuel,» readers ask.

Residents of Issyk-Kul region also reported that small gas stations stopped working.

«They say it’s not profitable to work. Fuel prices are growing, but the state does not allow them to raise tariffs and does not help them in any way. And what about us, car owners? The autumn field work is in full swing. Diesel fuel was often bought at these gas stations. What should we do now?» Kyrgyzstanis ask.

Earlier, the Association of Oil Traders reported about a possible increase in prices due to an increase in the cost of fuel and lubricants at Russian oil refineries. Measures were also proposed to stabilize the situation, but the Cabinet of Ministers has not so far responded to the proposals of business.