President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the establishment of the Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Antalya, Turkey. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The decision was made in order to activate and develop all-round relations of the Kyrgyz Republic with the regions of the Republic of Turkey, expand economic and cultural cooperation, as well as provision of consular services to citizens.