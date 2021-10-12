Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary government regulation of coal prices

Kyrgyzstan has introduced temporary government regulation of coal prices. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.
The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation under the Ministry of Economy and Finance has been instructed to monitor and control the rise in prices.
Over the year, coal in Kyrgyzstan has risen in price by 715 soms. Consumer prices as of October 7, 2021, compared to October last year, increased by 715.8 soms, or 16.1 percent, on average in the republic. The National Statistical Committee provided such data. The most significant increase in coal prices was registered in Kerben, Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Batken.