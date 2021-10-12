16:24
USD 84.80
EUR 98.11
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary government regulation of coal prices

Kyrgyzstan has introduced temporary government regulation of coal prices. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

Related news
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
«The decision was made in order to prevent price increases, as well as for timely and stable supply of coal to the population in the autumn-winter period. Temporary state regulation was introduced for a period of 90 calendar days with setting a maximum price,» the message says.

The State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation under the Ministry of Economy and Finance has been instructed to monitor and control the rise in prices.

Over the year, coal in Kyrgyzstan has risen in price by 715 soms. Consumer prices as of October 7, 2021, compared to October last year, increased by 715.8 soms, or 16.1 percent, on average in the republic. The National Statistical Committee provided such data. The most significant increase in coal prices was registered in Kerben, Jalal-Abad, Naryn and Batken.
link: https://24.kg/english/210116/
views: 153
Print
Related
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Supplies of coal from Kara-Keche to begin in early October
Kyrgyzstan needs more than 3 million tonnes of coal for winter
Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field
Ministry of Economy proposes to introduce state regulation of coal prices
Black gold: How much coal is mined at Kara-Keche
Coal price grows by 140 soms per ton since beginning of November
Price of coal grows by 27.04 soms for a week in Kyrgyzstan
Electric Stations agree with Kyrgyzkomur on supply of coal
Electric Stations Company allocates 1.4 billion soms for imported coal
Popular
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India Festival of films from Kyrgyzstan held in India
12 October, Tuesday
15:54
COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after v...
15:23
Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity
14:42
Bishkek City Drama Theater takes part in festival in Kazakhstan
14:24
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary government regulation of coal prices
13:49
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan