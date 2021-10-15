18:38
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey for motor boats and training of divers

Emergency Situations Minister of Kyrgyzstan Boobek Azhikeev asked Turkish colleagues to provide motor boats and train Kyrgyzstan’s divers. Press service of the ministry reported.

The day before, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations met with the Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard, which is part of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Admiral Cengiz Fitos.

The Kyrgyz delegation was told about the operations carried out by the Coast Guard to maintain law and order, patrol the coast, protect maritime borders, neutralize explosive devices and suspicious objects found off the coast and at sea. They were shown the technique and equipment — ships, boats, search and rescue vessels, underwater search vehicles, airplanes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Kyrgyzstanis asked for help with training of divers in carrying out underwater technical work.

The parties also agreed to further study the issue of handing over motor boats to Kyrgyzstan.
