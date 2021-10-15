11:00
USD 84.80
EUR 98.51
RUB 1.18
English

Prices to grow by 13 percent in 2021 in Kyrgyzstan

By the end of 2021, food prices in Kyrgyzstan will grow by 13 percent. The next economic review of the International Monetary Fund says.

At the same time, it is noted that prices are expected to rise at the level of 7.8 percent next year. By the end of this year, the country’s GDP will grow by only 2.1 percent, and in 2022 — by 5.6 percent.

The IMF notes that in some countries in Africa, the Middle East and Central Asia, food prices have increased significantly amid the local deficits and rising world prices.
