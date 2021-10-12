Akylbek Japarov appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers

Akylbek Japarov was appointed an acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

By the same decree, Akylbek Japarov was appointed presidential chief of staff.

The day before the President of the country Sadyr Japarov signed the constitutional law on the Cabinet of Ministers, adopted by the Parliament on October 6. The document establishes the system of executive authorities and regulates the procedure for the formation and organization of the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers, rights, duties, responsibilities, as well as guarantees of the members of the Cabinet of Ministers.