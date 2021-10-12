Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity

Common Cause Public Foundation analyzed the data of the International Republican Institute (IRI) on the level of trust in the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

According to experts, the share of those who negatively assess the work of the Central Election Commission (CEC) is decreasing, and the share of those who do not know anything about the work of CEC is also decreasing.

IRI conducted four surveys of the country’s residents at once — before the parliamentary elections on October 4, 2020, before the presidential elections on January 10, 2021 and after them — in February-March, during the repeat elections to local councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak and during the repeat elections — in July.

Until February-March 2021, the percentage of negative attitude towards the work of the CEC remained higher than positive (51 percent).

After that, the rate of positively assessing the activities of the Central Election Commission rose to 58 percent.

People aged 18-35 are more confident in the effectiveness of the CEC in holding elections.

Women rated the CEC work more positively (44 percent) than men (31 percent).

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.