A truck loaded with slate burned down in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Volvo truck and 1,275 sheets of slate completely burned down at 02.35 on the 328th kilometer of Osh — Isfana road in Korgon village, Leilek district.

One fire brigade was involved in fire extinguishing. There are no casualties. Cause of the fire is being found out.