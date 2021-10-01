Klara Sooronkulova: Wiretapping - criminal interference in privacy

Klara Sooronkulova, Rita Karasartova and Saniya Toktogazieva sent an open appeal to the Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Kurmankul Zulushev.

«We are addressing you with a statement regarding the increased frequency of egregious cases of criminal interference in the private life of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. According to Article 29 of the Constitution, «everyone has the right to privacy of correspondence, telephone and other communications, postal, telegraphic, electronic and other communications. The limitation of these rights is allowed only in accordance with the law and on the basis of a court decision. It is not allowed to collect, store, use and disseminate confidential information, information about a person’s private life without consent, except in cases established by law,» the appeal says.

Violation of privacy — illegal collection, storage, use and dissemination of confidential information about a person’s private life without consent, violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone and other conversations, postal, telegraph, electronic and other messages transmitted by means of communication or using a computer are recognized as crimes by the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, therefore, persons who illegally invade the privacy of others should be punished in accordance with the law, the activists remind the head of the supervisory body.

It became known earlier that unknown persons hacked into the Telegram account of a member of the Reforma party Rita Karasartova and published her recordings of conversations with the leader of the political association Klara Sooronkulova, where they are discussing the upcoming parliamentary elections. They discussed the merger with Omurbek Tekebayev’s Ata Meken party and considered options for refusing to participate in the parliamentary elections, which will be held on November 28.

Sania Toktogazieva’s account was also hacked.

«We have reason to believe that employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security are deliberately carrying out targeted activities to slander certain political and public figures and use unspoken methods for this without a court order in violation of the Constitution and legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the authors of the appeal believe.

According to Part 1 of Article 2 of the Law on the Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic is a state body designed to ensure the protection of the interests of the individual, society and the state protected by law.

Klara Sooronkulova, Rita Karasartova and Saniya Toktogazieva are asked to take measures to establish the identity and bring to justice the persons who have committed crimes under Articles 186, 189 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.