Tolkunbek Abdygulov to become IMF advisor

Tolkunbek Abdygulov will become an advisor at the International Monetary Fund. He himself announced it at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, he made the decision voluntarily, without political pressure.

The ex-head of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan thanked his main opponent — deputy Samat Ibraev.

«Thank you. As a civil servant, I observed ethics. But tomorrow I will become a free person, and I have something to say,» he turned to Samat Ibraev.

Tolkunbek Abdygulov hopes that the new head of the National Bank will defend the interests of the country and will also oppose the bill on financial technologies initiated by Samat Ibraev himself.

«There is a substitution of concepts. This is dangerous for the National Bank and the country,» he said.