Venera Ryskulova appointed Vice Mayor of Osh city

Venera Ryskulova, 39, has been appointed a Vice Mayor of Osh city. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Venera Ryskulova will be in charge of social issues. The order was signed by the mayor of the southern capital Almaz Mambetov.

Venera Ryskulova was born on October 13, 1981 in Kara-Dyikan village, Uzgen district, Osh region. Previously, she worked at various positions in the National Statistical Committee and the Government’s Executive Office. The last position she held was as an expert at the Department of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth Policy in the Cabinet of Ministers.

She has two higher educations. Venera Ryskulova is the III class civil service counselor.
