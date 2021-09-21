14:09
Kyrgyzstan studies nutrition of children, girls and women

A national study of the nutrition of children, girls and women is carried out in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Trainings for field and medical workers are now underway.

«The main goal is to assess the nutritional status of children from 6 to 59 months old and 5-9 years old, girls at the age of 10-19, non-pregnant reproductive age women and pregnant women. The practice of feeding infants and young children, causes of anemia, and consumption of fortified foods are being evaluated,» the Ministry of Health and Social Development noted.

The events are held within the framework of the State Program for Protection of Population’s Health and Development of the Healthcare System for 2019-2030 «Healthy Person — Prosperous Country» and the State Program for Food Security and Nutrition for 2019-2023.

«The study is one of the scientific, safe and necessary steps towards improving the health of the country’s population,» the ministry noted.
