President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in General Debate of UN General Assembly

High-level week of the General Debate of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly opens in New York on September 22. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

In the first half of the day, the President Sadyr Japarov will deliver a video address to the world community.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev will take part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the group of landlocked countries, the 2021 conference on promotion of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, dialogue on energy, a meeting on the occasion of the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons and will also hold bilateral meetings with the UN leadership and its foreign counterparts in order to develop bilateral and multilateral cooperation.