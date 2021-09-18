Seizure of power: Almaz Sarybaev goes on hunger strike

Almaz Sarybaev, a former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC, who was placed in the pre-trial detention facility 1 in Bishkek as a defendant in a criminal case on an attempted violent seizure of power, went on a hunger strike. The Office of the Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The Office of the Ombudsman also reported that its staff visited the temporary detention facility of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital, where they met and had a conversation with Almaz Sarybaev.

He said that his protest was caused by opening of an illegal and unfounded criminal case against him.

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and the former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev were detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and a deputy Zhanar Akayev are also involved in the case. An audio recording of the alleged conversation between the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and the former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev was posted on social media. Caption to the audio recording says that Kursan Asanov, Zhanar Akayev and other politicians are negotiating an armed seizure of power.