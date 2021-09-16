Seizure of power charge: Almaz Sarybaev detained

Almaz Sarybaev, a former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC, was detained within a criminal case on violent seizure of power. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

Sarybaev was placed in a temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

«In addition, former government officials, former and current parliament members were summoned and interrogated as witnesses during the investigation. To date, a number of investigative actions are being carried out on the case,» the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov was detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev and deputy Zhanar Akayev are also involved in the case. An audio recording of the alleged conversation between the ex-deputy minister of internal affairs Kursan Asanov and former member of the Board of Directors of AKB Tolubay CJSC Almaz Sarybaev was posted on social media. Caption to the audio recording says that Kursan Asanov, Zhanar Akayev and other politicians are negotiating an armed seizure of power.

In addition, an appeal by several public figures to the head of state Sadyr Japarov appeared on social media. The document states that the ex-plenipotentiary representative of the Government in Chui region Tuigunaaly Abdraimov, the current parliament members Bakyt Dzhetigenov, Zhanar Akayev, Altynbek Sulaimanov, former deputies Ismail Isakov, Akhmatbek Keldibekov, Zhyldyzkan Dzholdoshova and the representative of Uluu Kyrgyzstan party intend to gather 100,000 people on September 17. They allegedly call for change of power in the media.