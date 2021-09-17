Unknown persons burn, stab, shoot 30 dogs and cats dead in Bishkek

Unknown persons burned, shot and killed 30 dogs and cats in a wooded area near Yntymak park in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. The bodies of the killed animals were found by rescuers, who came to a call about the fire.
Earlier, some media outlets reported that unknown persons set fire to an improvised shelter, which was set up by a homeless Alexander Uvarov near the park. He himself believes that city developers may be involved in the brutal reprisal.