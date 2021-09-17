Unknown persons burn, stab, shoot 30 dogs and cats dead in Bishkek

Unknown persons burned, shot and killed 30 dogs and cats in a wooded area near Yntymak park in Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed this information to 24.kg news agency. The bodies of the killed animals were found by rescuers, who came to a call about the fire.

«We received message about fire in the wooded area on September 16 at 14.37. The fire was brought under control at 15.18 and was completely extinguished at 17.20. One dog died from burns. According to preliminary information, other 29 dogs and cats were stabbed and shot dead. There were 30 animals in total. The cause of the fire is being specified,» the Emergencies Ministry informed.

Earlier, some media outlets reported that unknown persons set fire to an improvised shelter, which was set up by a homeless Alexander Uvarov near the park. He himself believes that city developers may be involved in the brutal reprisal.