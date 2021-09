A 48-year-old man was injured in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The traffic accident happened near Ornok village; Honda Odyssey and Volkswagen Passat cars collided,» the statement says.

The rescuers arrived at the scene and pulled the victim out of the car and handed over to the ambulance staff.