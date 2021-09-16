19:00
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

Bishkek resident detained for distributing extremist materials

A resident of Bishkek was detained for distributing extremist materials. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Some man brought leaflets to an employee of one of the mosques in Sokuluk district on February 18,2021. They promote the ideology of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. Law enforcement officers detained the 41-year-old resident of the capital and took him to the district police station.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 315 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/207366/
views: 120
Print
Related
Yakyn Inkar member recants his convictions in Karakol city
Kyrgyzstani disseminating extremist materials on the Internet detained
Yakyn Inkar member recants convictions in Naryn
Kyrgyzstani planning jihad arrested in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Active member of Hizb ut-Tahrir wanted in Bishkek
Internet recruiter of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Bishkek
Expert: Nobody works with people getting suspended sentences for extremism
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Extremist wanted by police for three years arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
18:28
Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek Ex-MP Ruslan Choibekov detained in Bishkek
18:20
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Cleanup Day
18:00
Yurt contest to take place in Bishkek
17:49
Bishkek resident detained for distributing extremist materials
17:06
CSTO summit in Dushanbe: 14 documents signed