Bishkek resident detained for distributing extremist materials

A resident of Bishkek was detained for distributing extremist materials. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Some man brought leaflets to an employee of one of the mosques in Sokuluk district on February 18,2021. They promote the ideology of the banned extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir. Law enforcement officers detained the 41-year-old resident of the capital and took him to the district police station.

The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 315 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.