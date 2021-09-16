Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov held a regular meeting of the republican headquarters on preparation for the autumn-winter heating season. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
Ulukbek Maripov demanded to work out all problematic issues before the onset of cold weather in order to prepare and pass the upcoming autumn-winter period 2021-2022 efficiently and on time.
He also drew attention to the personal responsibility of the heads of state bodies and local authorities for preparation for the winter. Appropriate measures will be taken in case of non-fulfillment of the assigned tasks.
The Chairman of the Cabinet gave a number of instructions following the meeting of the headquarters, in particular, to carry out measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water accumulation in Toktogul reservoir, to commission the fourth hydroelectric unit of the Toktogul HPP, to complete current and major repairs at power facilities, to work out the issues of ensuring timely financing of electricity imports, timely delivery of fuel oil to the thermal power plant in Osh city.
It is also necessary to provide the Bishkek HPP, social and budget-funded institutions and the population with coal in the required volume and to step up explanatory work with the population about the need to comply with the limits of electricity consumption.