Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov held a regular meeting of the republican headquarters on preparation for the autumn-winter heating season. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov demanded to work out all problematic issues before the onset of cold weather in order to prepare and pass the upcoming autumn-winter period 2021-2022 efficiently and on time.

«Special attention should be paid to the issues of heating and financing the repair of boiler houses of the education system, medicine and culture, and other social institutions. One of the important tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers is the uninterrupted supply of coal to the population. To date, about 600 coal sales points have been opened and are operating in the republic. It is necessary to work out the issue of opening such additional points so that everyone can purchase products at an affordable price. Timely procurement of coal will reduce the load on the power grid and will help to comply with the established limits,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He also drew attention to the personal responsibility of the heads of state bodies and local authorities for preparation for the winter. Appropriate measures will be taken in case of non-fulfillment of the assigned tasks.

The Chairman of the Cabinet gave a number of instructions following the meeting of the headquarters, in particular, to carry out measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water accumulation in Toktogul reservoir, to commission the fourth hydroelectric unit of the Toktogul HPP, to complete current and major repairs at power facilities, to work out the issues of ensuring timely financing of electricity imports, timely delivery of fuel oil to the thermal power plant in Osh city.

It is also necessary to provide the Bishkek HPP, social and budget-funded institutions and the population with coal in the required volume and to step up explanatory work with the population about the need to comply with the limits of electricity consumption.