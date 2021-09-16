15:57
USD 84.80
EUR 100.28
RUB 1.16
English

Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov held a regular meeting of the republican headquarters on preparation for the autumn-winter heating season. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Ulukbek Maripov demanded to work out all problematic issues before the onset of cold weather in order to prepare and pass the upcoming autumn-winter period 2021-2022 efficiently and on time.

Related news
Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan promises no rolling blackouts in winter
«Special attention should be paid to the issues of heating and financing the repair of boiler houses of the education system, medicine and culture, and other social institutions. One of the important tasks of the Cabinet of Ministers is the uninterrupted supply of coal to the population. To date, about 600 coal sales points have been opened and are operating in the republic. It is necessary to work out the issue of opening such additional points so that everyone can purchase products at an affordable price. Timely procurement of coal will reduce the load on the power grid and will help to comply with the established limits,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He also drew attention to the personal responsibility of the heads of state bodies and local authorities for preparation for the winter. Appropriate measures will be taken in case of non-fulfillment of the assigned tasks.

The Chairman of the Cabinet gave a number of instructions following the meeting of the headquarters, in particular, to carry out measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and water accumulation in Toktogul reservoir, to commission the fourth hydroelectric unit of the Toktogul HPP, to complete current and major repairs at power facilities, to work out the issues of ensuring timely financing of electricity imports, timely delivery of fuel oil to the thermal power plant in Osh city.

It is also necessary to provide the Bishkek HPP, social and budget-funded institutions and the population with coal in the required volume and to step up explanatory work with the population about the need to comply with the limits of electricity consumption.
link: https://24.kg/english/207314/
views: 116
Print
Related
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
Head of Cabinet instructs to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity
Electricity tariffs: How much Kyrgyzstanis, factories will pay from September
Too-Ashuu pass left without electricity
New electricity tariffs planned to be introduced from September 1
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no mass blackouts
Hospitals and observation units uninterruptedly provided with electricity
Center of Bishkek to be left without electricity tomorrow
High-mountain border post in At-Bashi to be connected to electricity supply
Energy Ministry and owners of small HPPs agree on purchase of electricity
Popular
James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan James Hashim dreams of opening Spanish restaurant in Kyrgyzstan
Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered Suspected anthrax in Aksy: Over 40 contacts registered
Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants Russian deputy proposes to create labor camps for migrants
COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated COVID-19: Only one seventh of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
16 September, Thursday
14:51
Sadyr Japarov raises Kyrgyz-Tajik state border issue at CSTO summit Sadyr Japarov raises Kyrgyz-Tajik state border issue at...
14:39
Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits
14:20
Sadyr Japarov announces position of Kyrgyzstan on Afghanistan
13:51
Border conflict: Two citizens of Tajikistan sentenced to life imprisonment
12:53
Representative of construction company detained in Bishkek