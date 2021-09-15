Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan promises no rolling blackouts in winter

Population will be uninterruptedly provided with electricity during the heating season. The Minister of Energy and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Doskul Bekmurzaev said at a round table.

According to him, every effort is being made to ensure a stable supply of electricity to the population in the autumn-winter period and to prevent emergency blackouts.

«Kyrgyzstanis will be provided with electricity uninterruptedly in winter. Turkmenistan exports electricity to us. Preparations for winter are in full swing. Equipment was repaired at all power facilities in order to prevent emergency shutdowns,» Doskul Bekmurzaev said.

At the same time, he noted that the energy sector should be viewed from an economic point of view. «Solution of energy problems should not be passed on to the shoulders of the people. This is the work of power engineers,» the official stressed.

He also added that work is underway to strengthen energy capacity.