Riots in Bishkek: Almazbek Atambayev gets notification of suspicion

Former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was handed a notification of suspicion in the case on mass riots in October 2020. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Atambayev is charged with organizing riots on October 5-6 and October 9.

«The grounds and reasons why my client was handed a notification of suspicion are unknown. Almazbek Atambayev was released from the detention facility of the State Committee for National Security at the request of the leadership of the State Committee. Nobody entered the building of the State Committee for National Security, there were people on the territory. The events of that time show that Almazbek Atambayev, Farid Niyazov, Kanat Sagymbaev were in custody during the riots on October 5, 2020. On October 9, my client also did not take part in the riots. He spoke among other protesters on Ala-Too square. There was shooting, stones and earth were thrown. Everyone left the square, but, for some reason, one of those who did not participate in the riots was charged with their staging,» Sergei Slesarev said.

As for the new criminal case on the seizure of power, the lawyer noted that no legal action had been taken with Almazbek Atambayev. His house was not searched either.

It should be noted that the ex-deputy minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov was detained on suspicion of a violent seizure of power. It is known that Almazbek Atambayev and deputy Zhanar Akayev are also defendants in the case.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.