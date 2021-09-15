14:28
State Agency for Protection of Personal Data established in Kyrgyzstan

The State Agency for Protection of Personal Data has been established in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Sadyr Japarov made appropriate changes to the decree on the Cabinet of Ministers dated May 5, 2021.

The document was signed in order to optimize the management system and implement the law of the Kyrgyz Republic on personal information.

The agency, in accordance with the law, will ensure protection of personal data and their subjects, registration of holders (owners) of personal data, maintaining the register of holders of arrays of personal data, as well as the newly created body will carry out other tasks and functions.
