Cholpon Dzhakupova asks President to protect personal data of citizens

New technologies are being introduced in Kyrgyzstan without a sufficient regulatory framework. Director of Adilet Legal Clinic Cholpon Dzhakupova announced at the 3rd meeting of the Judicial Reform Council today.

She noted that the country had no regulatory framework for provision of personal data of citizens.

«We are all pleased with implementation of Safe City project, but it is imperative to protect personal data. We must not allow the database, like in some countries, to be sold on the black market and used for criminal purposes,» said Cholpon Dzhakupova.

Recall, the first meeting of the Judicial Reform Council under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic was held on May 17, 2018, the second was held on December 27 last year.
