Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev concerned about protection of personal data

«It is necessary to ensure full protection of personal data of citizens from illegal actions. There should be no facts of distribution, transfer of personal data without permission of a citizen,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said during a meeting at the digitalized Command Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Prime Minister noted that Safe City project allowed to increase the level of culture of road users. The head of the Cabinet believes that this project became the biggest victory of the Government.

«We have completed implementation of the first phase of the project and have achieved an increase in the level of culture of drivers and pedestrians. As a result of implementation of the project in Bishkek city and Chui region, the number of traffic accidents and injuries in traffic accidents has halved. Video cameras allow to monitor public safety, contribute to a faster solving of crimes,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

In addition, he recalled that over the past two years, the country has been carrying out a set of measures to digitalize public services and procedures and introduce digital technologies. A cybersecurity strategy for 2019-2023 was adopted, work continues on digitalization of processes in the judiciary, law enforcement agencies, prosecution offices; the Single Register of Crimes and Misconducts and the Single Register of Violations are functioning. A monitoring and command center has been created, the Single Window system has been launched. CCTV systems have been installed at checkpoints on the state border.

«Protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens, protection of their personal data is one of the main duties of the state,» the prime minister said.

I set the task to form a state body for the protection of personal data of citizens until February 1, 2020. Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev

The official instructed to speed up all activities for implementation of the second phase of Safe City project, as well as to ensure their high-quality implementation. At the same time, the Ministry of the Interior was instructed to begin work on opening a monitoring center and accelerate formation of the Patrol Police Service in Osh city, take measures to prevent the facts of manufacture and use of forged state number plates, and work out issues of opening digitalized command centers in Osh city and in regional centers.