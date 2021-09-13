00:26
Dushanbe to host session of CSTO Collective Security Council on September 16

Session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place in Dushanbe on September 16 under the chairmanship of the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan reported.

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan — Emomali Rahmon, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will attend the session.

The heads of state will discuss topical issues of international and regional security and the main results of the organization’s activities in the intersessional period, hear information on the priority areas of work for the period of the forthcoming chairmanship of Armenia.

Following the session, it is planned to adopt a declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and about 15 decisions. The Dushanbe summit will complete the cycle of activities of the CSTO statutory bodies within the framework of the Tajikistan’s chairmanship.
