Kazakhstan evacuates 41 people from Afghanistan, including Kyrgyzstani

The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan evacuated 41 people from Afghanistan, including a Kyrgyzstani. The Kazakh media reported with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to it, the Ministry of Defense of the neighboring country delivered 35 ethnic Kazakhs from Afghanistan to Almaty, as well as citizens of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The special plane arrived from Kabul at the Almaty airport with 41 passengers, including four citizens of Kazakhstan, one citizen of Kyrgyzstan and one citizen of Afghanistan permanently residing in Kazakhstan.