Kyrgyzstan launches project on administration of cash registers

A pilot project on administration of cash registers is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

It is aimed at improving the mechanism of using online cash registers by carrying out a pilot project with participation of new models of cash registers, both hardware and software ones, provided by the Russian side. The pilot project will allow testing new technologies for collection, secure storage in an uncorrected form, processing and transmission of fiscal data to a tax authority online.

In addition, it will help to determine and evaluate the technical capabilities of operating the cash register with fiscal modules used in the pilot project, to check the possibilities of using communication networks and the capacity of server equipment to organize transfer of information about settlements to the information system of the Tax Service.

«The project will provide an opportunity to determine the economic efficiency, optimal methods and boundaries for the use of new technologies for transferring fiscal data in real time, as well as check them for compliance with the established requirements for cash registers. To date, about 21,200 cash register machines with function of online data transmission have been registered in the country, including 3,200 cash registers with new technical requirements,» the statement says.