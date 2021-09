A new school was opened in Dzheti-Oguz district for 31,267,000 soms. The Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Construction of the new school building in Ak-Dobo village began in 2018. It has been fully funded by the Development Fund of the region. The educational institution is designed for 150 students.

The fund stressed that all conditions have been created for the children at the school.