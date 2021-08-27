Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December in Kyrgyzstan. This is the opinion of a deputy of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev. He announced it on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the draft of the new law was submitted to the President Sadyr Japarov for signature long ago. Yesterday was the last day when the head of state could sign it, if it was planned to schedule the campaign for November 28.

«For the law to come into force, it must be published in Erkin-Too newspaper. It is published on Wednesdays and Fridays. Further, there should be a decree on announcement of the date of the parliamentary elections,» Dastan Bekeshev explained.

The law was not signed on Thursday, August 26, and there are 92 days left until November 28. Consequently, the deputy believes, the elections will be postponed either to mid-December or to the beginning of 2022.

Under the new electoral legislation, a mixed electoral system was introduced in Kyrgyzstan — majority-proportional. The number of deputies is also reduced to 90 people. At least 54 parliament members are elected from party lists, 36 — from single-mandate constituencies.