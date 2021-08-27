11:25
USD 84.70
EUR 99.60
RUB 1.14
English

Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December

Parliamentary elections could take place in mid-December in Kyrgyzstan. This is the opinion of a deputy of Parliament Dastan Bekeshev. He announced it on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the draft of the new law was submitted to the President Sadyr Japarov for signature long ago. Yesterday was the last day when the head of state could sign it, if it was planned to schedule the campaign for November 28.

«For the law to come into force, it must be published in Erkin-Too newspaper. It is published on Wednesdays and Fridays. Further, there should be a decree on announcement of the date of the parliamentary elections,» Dastan Bekeshev explained.

The law was not signed on Thursday, August 26, and there are 92 days left until November 28. Consequently, the deputy believes, the elections will be postponed either to mid-December or to the beginning of 2022.

Under the new electoral legislation, a mixed electoral system was introduced in Kyrgyzstan — majority-proportional. The number of deputies is also reduced to 90 people. At least 54 parliament members are elected from party lists, 36 — from single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/205363/
views: 104
Print
Related
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections could be held on October 31 in Kyrgyzstan
Parliamentary elections to take place in autumn in Kyrgyzstan
CEC calculates cost of parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Reforma party to appeal to Parliament, Government to return election deposit
CEC to start preparations for parliamentary elections after referendum
Parliamentary elections to be set after referendum on new Constitution
Japarov: Parliamentary elections will be held in May in Kyrgyzstan
Ruslan Kazakbaev: Elections will influence independence of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions on issuing visas to citizens of Afghanistan
USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan USA ask Kyrgyzstan to provide transit for military, refugees from Afghanistan
Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states Foreign Ministry: Pakistanis come to Kyrgyzstan to travel to other states
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek
27 August, Friday
11:18
Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Eight medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyr...
11:12
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:04
2,665 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 449 - in serious condition
10:59
196 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 175,009 in total
10:56
President Sadyr Japarov signs election law