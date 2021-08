Construction of a new school in Golbo village, Leilek district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan will be completed by the new academic year. Press service of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Utility Services reported.

The interior decoration and landscaping are nearing completion.

The new school is designed for 275 students. The estimated cost is $ 931,320, at least $ 484,286.4 of which were financed from the loan funds of the Saudi Fund for Development.

The new format of the school provides all the conditions for learning. According to the project, an educational building, a sports hall, a catering unit, an assembly hall, as well as equipped classes of chemistry, physics and computer science will be built.