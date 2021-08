Some districts of Jalal-Abad city will have no gas on August 25. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reports.

The reason is gas infrastructure development in Dostuk microdistrict.

Gas supply of consumers living in the area of Osmonov, Togolok Moldo, Furmanov, Krasin, Belinsky, Mayakovsky, Taigaraev, Shevchenko, Matrosov, Artilleriyskaya Streets, Kashkin Lane will be suspended from 9.00 to 17.00.