First batch of Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan

The first batch of Sputnik V vaccine was produced in Uzbekistan. Segodnya.UZ Telegram channel reports.

According to it, the vaccine was produced at Jurabek Laboratories enterprise in Almalyk (Tashkent region).

«The batch has been sent to the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia to control the quality of this vaccine. This is a necessary procedure, it is carried out everywhere. We are waiting for the results of the check, after which a full-fledged production will be possible in our republic,» the head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service, Bakhodir Yusupaliev, said.

At the first stage, the vaccine will be produced from Russian raw materials. Construction of a new laboratory has already begun, thanks to which a full production cycle will be established in Uzbekistan.