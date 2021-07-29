10:29
USD 84.67
EUR 100.10
RUB 1.15
English

National Bank: Volume of reserves provides margin of safety for economy

The current volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves provides a sufficient margin of safety to maintain the country’s macroeconomic and financial security. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The country’s financial regulator denied reports that there is a sharp decline in gold and foreign exchange reserves. As of July 27, 2021, the size of the National Bank’s reserves amounted to $ 2.65 billion. This covers about six months of imports of goods and services with a minimum recommended three months of imports.

«There has been an increase in the country’s gold and foreign exchange reserves in the last few years. So, at the end of 2019, gold and foreign exchange reserves amounted to $ 2.4 billion, at the end of 2020 — $ 2.8 billion. During the year, both an increase and a decrease in the volume of international reserves can occur,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/202493/
views: 27
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan raises discount rate to 7.5 percent
Inflation reaches 15 percent as of mid-July in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank suspends exchange of old banknotes, sale of gold bars
Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work
Parliament adopts report of National Bank for 2020
Chairman of National Bank about non-standard solutions and large profit
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan transfers 7.6 billion soms to budget in 2020
27 million soms spent on maintenance of members of Board of National Bank
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 6.5 percent
Annual inflation rate reaches 10.7 percent in May 2021
Popular
Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi Atsuto Uchiyama about difference between Japanese and Kyrgyz sushi
Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek Two foreigners-recruiters detained in Bishkek
Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund Violations revealed at Issyk-Kul Region Development Fund
Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence Ministry of Health comments on decline in COVID-19 incidence
29 July, Thursday
10:24
930 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 161,015 in total 930 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzs...
10:21
National Bank: Volume of reserves provides margin of safety for economy
10:13
Resident of Sokuluk district detained for cultivation of cannabis
28 July, Wednesday
18:14
Parliamentary elections postponed to November in Kyrgyzstan
17:16
Kazakh vaccine QazVac delivered to Kyrgyzstan
16:20
Kadyr Malikov steps down as Deputy Mufti of Kyrgyzstan
15:44
President Sadyr Japarov urges Kyrgyzstanis to get vaccinated
15:25
Three more streets in Bishkek closed for repairs