Professional Boxing Federation opened in Bishkek

Opening of the Kyrgyz Professional Boxing Federation took place in Bishkek. Its creation was initiated by a legendary Kyrgyz boxer, seven-time world champion among professionals Orzubek Nazarov, an Honored Boxing Coach of the Kyrgyz SSR Klim Te and a public figure Erkin Asrandiev.

The purpose of opening the federation is development of professional boxing, its promotion in the international arena, protection of the rights and interests of Kyrgyz athletes.

«Our country has been famous for its boxing school since Soviet time. There are many talented guys now, who can seriously compete with athletes from other countries. They need support: organizational, legal, financial and material ones. Since the state has limited opportunities so far, these guys could make a professional career and monetize their talent and hard work,» Orzubek Nazarov said.

It is also noted that the federation is called upon to provide legal and consulting support to boxers, to ensure the protection of their interests, as well as to form professional boxing in Kyrgyzstan in an organized systematic manner. In addition, the presence of the federation in the country will make it possible to establish contacts with international associations (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF).

The Professional Boxing Federations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russian Federation, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Korea, Japan expressed their support and willingness to cooperate with the organization.
