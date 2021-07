Fire broke out in one of the carpenter shops in Balykchi city this morning. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Information about a fire in the workshop in a residential building on Omur Street was received today at 7.00. One fire brigade of Balykchy city was sent to the scene. The fire was brought under control at 7.20 and it was completely extinguished at 7.41,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The fire destroyed 40 square meters of the carpenter shop. The cause of the fire is being found out.