10:07
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Rosselkhoznadzor concerned about illegal export of animals to Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 13 attempts to illegally export animals and birds to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Russia. Department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast of Russia reports.

According to it, there were attempts to transport 2,183 heads of cattle from several regions of Russia without veterinary accompanying documents confirming the epizootic welfare of the cargo exit site, and information on quarantine measures.

At least 693 animals of them are now in quarantine in Akbulak district, and 1,343 heads of cattle were returned to the place of exit to eliminate violations.

«The problem of illegal movement of animals is complicated by the absence of fixed rules for their identification at the legislative level. Registration of animals would make it possible to ensure traceability of their origin and movement, to counteract illegal transportation of livestock, and to promptly identify violators. Rosselkhoznadzor considers it extremely important to introduce mandatory animal identification throughout Russia,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/200552/
views: 140
Print
Related
Smuggling of food products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Smuggling of 40 tons of walnuts from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Smuggling of beans, dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Import of 42 tons of products from Kyrgyzstan into Russia prevented
Rosselkhoznadzor prevents import of white powder from Kyrgyzstan into Russia
20 tons of sanctioned cheese from Kyrgyzstan imported into Russia
Russia prevents import of 700 kilograms of honey from Kyrgyzstan
Russia bans import of 156 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan over week
Russia bans import of over 300 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan
Import of 91 tons of goods from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to Altai Krai banned
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
10 July, Saturday
09:36
Temporary restrictions on work of restaurants imposed in Aksy district Temporary restrictions on work of restaurants imposed i...
09:21
Photo exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan's independence opened in Ankara
09:05
Agreement on free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia comes into force
08:52
Rosselkhoznadzor concerned about illegal export of animals to Kyrgyzstan
9 July, Friday
20:39
SCNS discloses details of investigation of corruption at Kumtor mine
20:17
Sewing workshop burns down in Voenno-Antonovka village
20:11
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today
18:48
Turkish businessmen invited to invest in energy and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
18:39
President signs regulation on simplified acquisition of Kyrgyz citizenship