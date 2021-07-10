Rosselkhoznadzor concerned about illegal export of animals to Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 13 attempts to illegally export animals and birds to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Russia. Department of Rosselkhoznadzor for Orenburg Oblast of Russia reports.

According to it, there were attempts to transport 2,183 heads of cattle from several regions of Russia without veterinary accompanying documents confirming the epizootic welfare of the cargo exit site, and information on quarantine measures.

At least 693 animals of them are now in quarantine in Akbulak district, and 1,343 heads of cattle were returned to the place of exit to eliminate violations.

«The problem of illegal movement of animals is complicated by the absence of fixed rules for their identification at the legislative level. Registration of animals would make it possible to ensure traceability of their origin and movement, to counteract illegal transportation of livestock, and to promptly identify violators. Rosselkhoznadzor considers it extremely important to introduce mandatory animal identification throughout Russia,» the statement says.