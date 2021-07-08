13:45
USD 84.80
EUR 100.31
RUB 1.15
English

Repeat elections: Two candidates detained in Osh for attempt to bribe voters

Candidates for deputies of the Osh City Council were detained on suspicion of bribery of voters. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

One of them was detained on July 7 at about 22.00. He was taken to the investigation service to clarify the circumstances. Money was seized from the detainee.

On the same day, another candidate for deputy of the Osh City Council was detained on suspicion of bribery of voters. He was placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours. According to preliminary data, the detained candidates are from Yntymak and Uluttar Birimdigi parties.
link: https://24.kg/english/200303/
views: 73
Print
Related
Suspects in bribery of voters detained in Osh city
Lawyers and human rights activists demand to lower threshold in local elections
Third wave of COVID-19: Repeat elections could be postponed
Repeat elections: 113 candidates for deputies denied registration
Repeat elections: 25 parties to participate in elections in 3 cities
At least 17 parties to participate in repeat elections in Bishkek, 9 - in Osh
Repeat elections: Five parties run for Osh City Council
Chief accountant of Bishkekgorlift detained for attempted bribery
President Japarov demands fair elections from mayor of Osh city
Repeat elections in three cities scheduled for July 11
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated Kyrgyzstan takes 160th place in world with 1.5 percent of vaccinated
8 July, Thursday
13:21
Repeat elections: Two candidates detained in Osh for attempt to bribe voters Repeat elections: Two candidates detained in Osh for at...
13:17
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185 million people globally
12:58
Bishkek Internal Affairs Department: Orhan Inandi has valid passport of Turkey
12:29
MP proposes to create cryptocurrency exchanges in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
50 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours