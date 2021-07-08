Repeat elections: Two candidates detained in Osh for attempt to bribe voters

Candidates for deputies of the Osh City Council were detained on suspicion of bribery of voters. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

One of them was detained on July 7 at about 22.00. He was taken to the investigation service to clarify the circumstances. Money was seized from the detainee.

On the same day, another candidate for deputy of the Osh City Council was detained on suspicion of bribery of voters. He was placed in a temporary detention facility for 48 hours. According to preliminary data, the detained candidates are from Yntymak and Uluttar Birimdigi parties.