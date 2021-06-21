COVID-19: Number of calls to Bishkek ambulance service grows by 10 percent

Number of calls to the Bishkek ambulance service increased by about 10 percent, mainly due to patients with coronavirus. Deputy Director of the Center for Emergency Medicine Egor Borisov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, about 650 calls have been received per day in the past few days. At least 38 brigades out of 39 available are working today. «There are places in hospitals, there is no need to travel in search of places like last year,» Egor Borisov said.

He advised the population, in case of symptoms of COVID-19, to call 118 or a polyclinic at the place of residence.

«In case of mild and moderate form of the disease, we recommend contacting polyclinics. Such patients are treated at home under the supervision of a physician. They turn to us only in severe cases,» the deputy director of the center said.

The third wave of coronavirus is registered in Kyrgyzstan. The virus incidence has reached the statistics of July 2020.