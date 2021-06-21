India reports about emergence of new mutation of COVID-19 variant

A new mutation of COVID-19 strain has been reported in India. RIA Novosti reported with reference to India TV.

The Indian state of Maharashtra has reported 20 cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus called «delta plus». The cases were registered in Navi Mumbai, Palghar cities and the port of Ratnagiri.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, the authorities created special zones and blocked the areas where the mutation was found.

India takes the second place in the world in terms of the number of detected cases of coronavirus.