Five victims of Batken conflict undergo rehabilitation at Balneology Institute

Five victims of the conflict in Batken region are undergoing rehabilitation at the Research Institute of Balneology. Press center of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The head of the ministry Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the health resort yesterday and got acquainted with the quality of medical assistance provided to the victims who received various injuries during the conflict at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Batken region.

According to the director of the institute Marat Sagymbaev, more than 500 people are undergoing treatment there, including five victims of the conflict.

«In total, 15 victims were sent to undergo rehabilitation, the rest were discharged home in satisfactory condition,» the ministry noted.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev also met with the staff of the institute. He said that the epidemiological situation with coronavirus infection remains tense, the number of new cases is growing, and therefore it is necessary to be ready to admit patients with coronavirus infection.

«We daily monitor the situation with COVID-19, the number of beds. Rehabilitation is important for the people, of course. Currently, there are enough beds in Bishkek and Chui region, but if necessary, the Institute of Balneology will be used to admit patients with coronavirus infection. We must keep the necessary beds in reserve,» the official added.