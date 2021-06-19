10:26
Anthology film about life of Kyrgyzstanis during pandemic presented in Bishkek

A film about how Kyrgyzstanis are going through the COVID-19 pandemic was presented in Bishkek.

The anthology film consists of ten episodes. It includes a story about a rural teacher who opposes the conservative school leadership, and a psychological drama about a domestic tyrant, stories of volunteers, bloggers, businessmen and even medicines dealers.

The most painful episode, according to the authors, is about a third-grader Kunduz, who lives with her grandmother and younger brother in a small village and is waiting for return of her mother, who has left to work in Russia. When the grandmother gets coronavirus, the little girl has to grow up quickly. It was this episode that was shown at the presentation, the audience watched the story with tears in their eyes.

The authors of the episodes are Citylab production studio team. The anthology film was created as part of the USAID project in cooperation with Internews in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the organizers, the anthology film could be watched on TV screens at the end of June.
link: https://24.kg/english/198224/
views: 33
