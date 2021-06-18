11:33
USD 84.64
EUR 101.15
RUB 1.17
English

Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old lost to the team of Iran at the CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association reported on Instagram.

The match ended with a score 4: 1.

The opponents scored two goals in the first half. The Kyrgyzstanis scored the return goal in the end. In the second half of the game, they conceded goals from a free kick and a penalty kick.

The girls lost the first match with Uzbekistan with a score 1: 3, then defeated Tajikistan and Afghanistan with the same score 3: 0.

In total, five countries take part in CAFA 2021 tournament: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Prior to this match, the Kyrgyz national team took the third place in the standings.
link: https://24.kg/english/198099/
views: 125
Print
Related
National football team of Kyrgyzstan not to get to World Cup
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Afghanistan at CAFA U-20
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan at CAFA U-20
Ulan Alymkanov appointed Director of Alai Football Club
National football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Mongolia
Striker of Alga Tosin Aleriwa about football, plov and stupid people
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves one line down in FIFA ranking
Documentary about best football player of Kyrgyzstan filmed in Kazakhstan
Premier League football players launch campaign against violence
National football team of Kyrgyzstan moves two lines down in FIFA ranking
Popular
Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan Two foreigners detained for illegal stay in border area of Kyrgyzstan
Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20 Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine to be delivered by June 20
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city Kyrgyzstanis hold rally against Centerra in New York city
Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations Centerra Gold: Kyrgyz government’s seizure of Kumtor based on false allegations
18 June, Friday
11:13
Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek City Court Rally in support of Asylbek Jeenbekov held near Bishkek...
10:59
COVID-19: Who can get vaccinated with Sputnik V in Kyrgyzstan
10:46
Deputy Speaker tells about employment of women in Kyrgyzstan
10:32
Bishkek - Kara-Balta road: Works 72 percent completed
10:15
Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20
17 June, Thursday
18:14
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of Communist Party