Women's national football team of Kyrgyzstan loses to Iran at CAFA U-20

The women’s national football team of Kyrgyzstan under 20 years old lost to the team of Iran at the CAFA Women’s Championship, which takes place from June 9 to June 18 in Dushanbe (Tajikistan). The Central Asian Football Association reported on Instagram.

The match ended with a score 4: 1.

The opponents scored two goals in the first half. The Kyrgyzstanis scored the return goal in the end. In the second half of the game, they conceded goals from a free kick and a penalty kick.

The girls lost the first match with Uzbekistan with a score 1: 3, then defeated Tajikistan and Afghanistan with the same score 3: 0.

In total, five countries take part in CAFA 2021 tournament: Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Prior to this match, the Kyrgyz national team took the third place in the standings.