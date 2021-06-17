Another batch of Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan today

Another batch of Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in Kyrgyzstan today. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, 80,000 doses of the vaccine are expected.

Earlier it was reported that these are the first and second components. The vaccine will be distributed among the regions in the working order, based on the epidemiological situation.

At least 150,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine are expected by June 20. AstraZeneca supplies have been postponed to July.

As of June 16, at least 91,022 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 62,800 — with the second in the republic.

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan planned to vaccinate about a million Kyrgyzstanis against COVID-19 by September 1. But judging by the vaccination rate, this is unlikely to happen.